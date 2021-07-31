Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $72.04, but opened at $57.37. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Pinterest shares last traded at $59.43, with a volume of 663,226 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.35.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,084,383 shares of company stock worth $75,945,857 in the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -981.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

