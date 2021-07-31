Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $0.57 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Gentera stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56. Gentera has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $0.57.
Gentera Company Profile
