Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $399.23, but opened at $418.52. Teleflex shares last traded at $392.42, with a volume of 2,992 shares traded.

The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.00.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,095,981,000 after buying an additional 68,241 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,970,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,064,923,000 after buying an additional 31,317 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,307,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $318,102,000 after buying an additional 19,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Teleflex by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $282,148,000 after purchasing an additional 35,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

About Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

