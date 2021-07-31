Columbia Sportswear (COLM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $99.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.51. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $73.11 and a 52-week high of $114.98.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COLM. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

