Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Down 47.4% in July

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the June 30th total of 358,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 110.9 days.
AEXAF opened at $48.95 on Friday. Atos has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $89.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.45.
Atos Company Profile
