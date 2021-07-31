Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Down 47.4% in July

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the June 30th total of 358,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 110.9 days.

AEXAF opened at $48.95 on Friday. Atos has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $89.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.45.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

