Short Interest in Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) Increases By 110.6%

Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,700 shares, an increase of 110.6% from the June 30th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.
ACPGF stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74. Acacia Pharma Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.
Acacia Pharma Group Company Profile
