Short Interest in Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) Increases By 110.6%

Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,700 shares, an increase of 110.6% from the June 30th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

ACPGF stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74. Acacia Pharma Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Acacia Pharma Group Company Profile

Acacia Pharma Group plc, a hospital pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for the patients undergoing surgery, other invasive procedures, or cancer chemotherapy treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is BARHEMSYS, an intravenous amisulpride for the treatment and prophylaxis of post-operative nausea and vomiting.

