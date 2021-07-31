Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 191.35%.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $137.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $34,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.