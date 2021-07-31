BMO Capital Markets Raises Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$41.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets to C$41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cfra lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$41.27.

TSE:PPL opened at C$41.24 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$26.77 and a 1-year high of C$41.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.79.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5099999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -292.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

