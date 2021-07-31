West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$118.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$170.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on West Fraser Timber to C$156.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$130.00 to C$412.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of TSE:WFG opened at C$89.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$88.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of C$77.32 and a 1 year high of C$110.81.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$8.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$5.88 by C$2.93. The business had revenue of C$2.97 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 11.0000002 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

