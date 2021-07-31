West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$118.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.86% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$170.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on West Fraser Timber to C$156.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$130.00 to C$412.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.
Shares of TSE:WFG opened at C$89.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$88.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of C$77.32 and a 1 year high of C$110.81.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.
Further Reading: What is total return in investing?
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.