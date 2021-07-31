Royal Bank of Canada Boosts TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$158.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$158.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins raised their price objective on TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a C$94.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on TFI International from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$119.91.

TFII stock opened at C$139.66 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$53.08 and a 52-week high of C$145.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$117.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.99 billion and a PE ratio of 21.59.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.00, for a total value of C$2,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$449,835,552. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $11,014,800 over the last three months.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

