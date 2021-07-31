Royal Bank of Canada Boosts TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$158.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$158.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins raised their price objective on TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a C$94.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on TFI International from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$119.91.
TFII stock opened at C$139.66 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$53.08 and a 52-week high of C$145.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$117.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.99 billion and a PE ratio of 21.59.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
