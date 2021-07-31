Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) PT Raised to C$3.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets to C$3.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TCW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark set a C$2.66 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service to C$3.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.83.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at C$2.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.57. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$0.88 and a 1-year high of C$2.76. The firm has a market cap of C$670.05 million and a P/E ratio of -9.26.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.70 million. Analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

