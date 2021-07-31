Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Issued By Raymond James

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TECK. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.97.

TECK stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. Teck Resources has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -67.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 201.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

