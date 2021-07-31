Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Decreased by Analyst

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

IART has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $72.39 on Thursday. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

