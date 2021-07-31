Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Veritex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get Veritex alerts:

VBTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.82. Veritex has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

In related news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,469.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $540,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,941,100.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,350. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Veritex by 86.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Veritex by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 17,082 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.