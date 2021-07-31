AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.06 Per Share

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for AbbVie in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the company will earn $3.06 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.11 EPS.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.08.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $116.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.16. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $119.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $205.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 707.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Planning boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Professional Planning now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.