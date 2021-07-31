Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for ONEOK in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on OKE. raised their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.13.

OKE opened at $51.97 on Thursday. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 643,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,914 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 17,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in ONEOK by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

