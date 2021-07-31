UBS Group Reiterates €38.00 Price Target for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE)

UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DUE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €40.20 ($47.29).

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €40.38 ($47.51) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.08. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €22.60 ($26.59) and a one year high of €39.74 ($46.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of -147.29.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

