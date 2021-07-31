Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MYOV. dropped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Shares of MYOV opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.46). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $307,721.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,438.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,514 shares of company stock worth $591,763 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,191,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 432.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after buying an additional 775,758 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,290,000 after buying an additional 597,216 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,218,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,893,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

