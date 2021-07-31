TD Securities Increases Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$24.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARE. BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.09 target price on Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. ATB Capital set a C$20.09 price target on Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Laurentian boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$20.00 price target (up previously from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.19.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

TSE:ARE opened at C$20.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.42. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$13.15 and a 12 month high of C$20.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.41.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$971.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$933.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.2593818 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.