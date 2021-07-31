Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT Set at €154.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ML has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €149.25 ($175.59).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at €137.70 ($162.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €132.68. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a fifty-two week high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

