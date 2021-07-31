ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 32 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ABBN. Barclays set a CHF 31 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 28 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 44 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 25 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ABB currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 30.38.

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

