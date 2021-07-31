9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a rare, orphan and unmet needs focused GI company. It’s advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for Short Bowel Syndrome, a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., formerly known as Innovate Bioph, is based in Raleigh, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 9 Meters Biopharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.28.

Shares of NMTR stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $271.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.23. 9 Meters Biopharma has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 15,989,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $19,347,749.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMTR. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 815.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

