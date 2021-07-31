Boise Cascade (BCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.87 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Boise Cascade to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $51.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.03. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

In other news, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $199,390.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,094.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $155,995.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

