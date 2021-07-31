BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 102.51%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.20 million. On average, analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TCPC stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.69. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $15.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

