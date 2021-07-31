ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ZoomInfo Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,343.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.56.

In related news, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 12,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $668,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 253,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $11,940,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,940,729. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,949,602 shares of company stock worth $436,386,964. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

