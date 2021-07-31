Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. Veracyte updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

VCYT stock traded up $5.33 on Friday, hitting $44.56. 1,246,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,836. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, Director Jens Holstein purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VCYT. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist cut their price target on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

