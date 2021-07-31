Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $14.50 to $16.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. 35,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,137,311 shares.The stock last traded at $11.79 and had previously closed at $11.85.

RWT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 80.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

About Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

