Landos Biopharma, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 3rd (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma’s (NASDAQ:LABP) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 3rd. Landos Biopharma had issued 6,250,000 shares in its IPO on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of Landos Biopharma’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several analysts have issued reports on LABP shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

NASDAQ:LABP opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $440.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23. Landos Biopharma has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. As a group, analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

