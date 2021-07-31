PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $345.00 to $340.00. The stock had previously closed at $301.98, but opened at $286.55. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PayPal shares last traded at $287.50, with a volume of 192,511 shares traded.

PYPL has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.25.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,999 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PayPal by 6.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,686,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,531,866,000 after purchasing an additional 538,358 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.1% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 24,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $2,218,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

