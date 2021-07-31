Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.43, but opened at $10.97. Extreme Networks shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 7,287 shares.

The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $155,625.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,321.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,317 shares of company stock worth $724,876 over the last ninety days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 10.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 14.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.87 and a beta of 2.02.

Extreme Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

