Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 27.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In other news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,191,000 after buying an additional 832,326 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $6,631,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,434,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after acquiring an additional 515,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,873,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,891,000 after acquiring an additional 445,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,606,000 after purchasing an additional 236,430 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

