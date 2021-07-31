Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

IVAC stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. Intevac has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $8.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. Intevac had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intevac will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wendell Thomas Blonigan sold 6,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $37,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Intevac by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intevac by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Intevac by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intevac by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Intevac by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

