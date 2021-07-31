JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, August 12th

JD Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Thursday, August 12th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 12th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of JD Bancshares stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.13. JD Bancshares has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $52.00.
About JD Bancshares
