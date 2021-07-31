Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $60.19 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $72.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.05.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 28.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

