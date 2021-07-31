Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $157.86 and last traded at $157.31, with a volume of 18830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.46.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.65.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $34,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 70.2% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.