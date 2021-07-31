Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GLUE) Quiet Period Set To End on August 3rd

Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:GLUE) quiet period will end on Tuesday, August 3rd. Monte Rosa Therapeutics had issued 11,700,000 shares in its IPO on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $222,300,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

GLUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $24.86.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

