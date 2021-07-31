Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Short Interest Update

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the June 30th total of 493,700 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 706,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Allied Esports Entertainment stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.23.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AESE. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AESE. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allied Esports Entertainment by 83.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 59,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

