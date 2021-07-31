Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Short Interest Update

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the June 30th total of 493,700 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 706,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Allied Esports Entertainment stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.23.
Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AESE. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allied Esports Entertainment by 83.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 59,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.
Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile
Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.
