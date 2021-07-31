iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the June 30th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

AAXJ stock opened at $87.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $73.96 and a 1 year high of $102.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.68.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

