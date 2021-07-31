LendingTree, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LendingTree in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the financial services provider will earn ($1.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.97). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for LendingTree’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.82 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.29.

TREE opened at $195.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.42 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.48. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $164.57 and a twelve month high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,480,000 after buying an additional 20,515 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in LendingTree by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in LendingTree by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in LendingTree by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

