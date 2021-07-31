Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,100 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the June 30th total of 317,400 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 913,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APM. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptorum Group by 184.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 36,998 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptorum Group in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aptorum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APM stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Aptorum Group has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.94.

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of diseases with a focus on infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline enables the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.

