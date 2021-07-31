$1.46 EPS Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.43. EastGroup Properties posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $5.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

EGP stock opened at $176.22 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $125.43 and a 52 week high of $178.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

