Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €900.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price target by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €790.00 ($929.41) price objective on Kering in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) price objective on Kering in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on Kering in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €811.09 ($954.22).

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €756.20 ($889.65) on Thursday. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €740.89.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

