The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €4.70 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.82 ($4.49) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €3.47 ($4.08).

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

