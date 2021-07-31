Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €137.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €137.00 ($161.18) target price from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €126.46 ($148.78).

Get Airbus alerts:

AIR stock opened at €115.70 ($136.12) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €109.87. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.