Analysts Issue Forecasts for Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $6.30 target price on the stock.

EXK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.51.

NYSE:EXK opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.13. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $894.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.25.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 124,347 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 25,656 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 308,041 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

