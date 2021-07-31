Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been given a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on G. Barclays set a €16.70 ($19.65) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €16.10 ($18.94) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €17.80 ($20.94).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 12 month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

