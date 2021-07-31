Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for BlackLine, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for BlackLine in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BlackLine’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

Shares of BL opened at $114.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.07 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $71.20 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.46.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,632,000 after purchasing an additional 561,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,035,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,091,000 after purchasing an additional 459,630 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $256,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,137.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $1,039,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,922,244.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,897 shares of company stock worth $12,315,274. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

