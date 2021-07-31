Analysts Offer Predictions for SSR Mining Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

SSR Mining stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 6.03. SSR Mining has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $25.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.48 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $1,343,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SSR Mining by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in SSR Mining by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in SSR Mining by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 213,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 56,155 shares during the period. 48.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

