Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Geoffrey Richard Carter Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($30,572.25).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 58 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £150.80 ($197.02).

On Thursday, July 1st, Geoffrey Richard Carter sold 4,293 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total transaction of £10,990.08 ($14,358.61).

On Thursday, June 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 57 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £149.34 ($195.11).

On Monday, May 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 58 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £151.38 ($197.78).

LON SBRE opened at GBX 232.50 ($3.04) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £581.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 258.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.78%.

SBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sabre Insurance Group to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 257 ($3.36) to GBX 224 ($2.93) in a report on Tuesday. Credit Agricole decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 267 ($3.49) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

