Lee Rochford Buys 49 Shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Stock

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) insider Lee Rochford acquired 49 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 306 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($195.90).

Shares of ARW stock opened at GBX 304.50 ($3.98) on Friday. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 72.10 ($0.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 309.50 ($4.04). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 908.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £540.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,099.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands.

